Why Frank Mir’s Iconic UFC Win Against Brock Lesnar Pissed Off his Wife

One of the most accomplished submission specialists in MMA history Frank Mir discussed his multiple matchups against Brock Lesnar. The bout, which ended with Mir submitting Lesnar via kneebar, marked one of the defining moments in both fighters’ careers. But behind the scenes, Mir revealed professional frustrations from his wife.

Frank Mir vs. Brock Lesnar

When Lesnar transitioned from WWE to the UFC, many dismissed him as a mere entertainer, but Mir quickly recognized the danger Lesnar posed.

“The guy’s legitimate,” Mir said. “The base of wrestling this guy has down is scary. But wait a minute, you guys think he’s only a pro wrestler? That scared me. I was like, Oh shit. No. I’m not fighting an entertainer. I’m actually fighting a guy who went into pro wrestling but has been wrestling since he was a kid.”

Brock Lesnar’s collegiate wrestling accolades, including an NCAA Division I championship, were no joke, and Mir understood that underestimating him would be a fatal mistake. However, he also felt the pressure of public perception. “I thought, Oh shit, people are gonna think if I struggle with this guy, ‘Oh, look, pro wrestling won.’ But I’m like, No, this ain’t pro wrestling, buddy. That guy’s actually a legitimate grappler.”

B-Side

Despite being a former UFC heavyweight champion, Frank Mir’s wife felt sidelined in the promotion’s marketing of the fight. He recalled being informed just days before the fight that Brock Lesnar, despite being the UFC newcomer, would walk second—traditionally reserved for the more highly ranked fighter.

“So, right off the bat, I was just the B-side guy,” he explained, “I was just showing up to be thrown to the wolves, you know? That was after my accident, and I really hadn’t come back that strong. I’d won a fight, lost a fight, won a fight—they didn’t know how my leg was doing.”

“I remember because that was one thing that actually irritated my wife. But my wife’s my pitbull, to the point where sometimes we get into fights because she’s so protective of me. It’s great. I’m easygoing—I don’t give a sh*t. So, I remember they called me up, like, two days before the fight, saying, “Hey, uh, we know you’re a former champion, but we’re gonna have him walk second, so you’ll be waiting for him in the cage.””

Looking across the cage at the behemoth Brock Lesnar, Frank Mir recalled thinking, “I need to get new management.”

Lesnar’s explosive power overwhelmed Mir early, but Mir stayed composed, biding his time to capitalize on a mistake. “When he jumped over the top, actually, I thought I had the kneebar locked,” Mir explained. “Usually, when I do that move, people fall to their ass. Yeah, he jumped and dragged me with him. He dragged me like a little child. If you watch, he jumped over the top of me and dropped me about five feet, hanging off his leg.”

Frank Mir at UFC 81 quickly submitted Brock Lesnar and spoiled his debut in the UFC. The two would later rematch headlining UFC 100.