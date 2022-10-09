Former UFC Heavyweight champion Frank Mir has one special request ahead of a potential retirement fight in MMA.

Now 43, Mir is looking for one final matchup to sign off on what has been a truly impressive career. Having faced the whose who of his generation Mir would like to call time on his career fighting alongside his daughter Bella Mir as part of a card in which she headlines.

Mir has spent his recent years in mixed martial arts helping coach his daughter who has amassed a professional record of 3-0 since starting her career. His last outing to the octagon saw him snap a four-fight losing streak when he was able to defeat fellow veteran of the sport, Roy Nelson, via unanimous decision.

Following on from his MMA career, the former Heavyweight champion tried his hand at boxing but unfortunately, things did not turn out as he planned. Mir would lose his debut to Steve Cunningham via unanimous decision before being brutally knocked out by multiple-time heavyweight champion, Kubrat Pulev.

Frank Mir plans dream MMA retirement scenario

Speaking in an interview with Brendan Schaub on Fight Night Flashbacks Frank Mir explained the ideal situation his wishes to occur when he bows out from the sport.

“I’m trying to heal up a lot of my injuries and stuff and take this seriously. Next year, I’m gonna go and fight again because I actually want to fight once on the same card with Bella as my last fight.” Mir told Brendan Schaub.

“She can headline the card — I can open it … How many times is that going to happen in history?” (Transcribed by MMAMania)

Mir would go on to state that he has no interest in taking up a co-main slot in this potential event as he wishes to be able to corner his daughter in her matchup.

In what would be a truly unique moment for the sport it only seems right that someone who has dedicated so much of his life to mixed martial arts should be able to bow out on his terms. Given his popularity among fans do not be surprised if a promotion does come in to grant him this wish.

Do you think Frank Mir will have the opportunity to share a card alongside his daughter?