Francisco Trinaldo Wants Rematch With Kevin Lee After UFC Brasilia

Francisco Trinaldo is looking to run things back with Kevin Lee after UFC Brasilia.
Back in 2017, the two fought in Brazil where it was Lee who earned a second-round submission win to snap the Brazilian’s seven-fight winning streak. Since then, Lee had a shot at interim gold while Trinaldo has gone just 4-3 including beating John Makdessi at UFC Brasilia.
Although Trinaldo got the win, he didn’t expect it to play out like that.
“I expected John Makdessi to be more aggressive. I thought he was going to move forward, but he didn’t,” he said after the fight (via MMAJunkie). “Because of my last result, which I’m sure I won, I knew I needed to come with more desire to finish as quickly as possible. I didn’t, but I dominated from beginning to end.”
Not only did he get the win, but Francisco Trinaldo also had the opportunity to fight in front of no fans. It was a first for him. He says it was a cool experience and reminded him of just fighting in the gym.
“I have a lot of stories to tell. Besides being one of the athletes with the most number of fights in Brazil. I now had the opportunity to fight in an event without any fans,” he explained. “It was really cool – it felt like I was fighting in a closed-door gym.”
With the win, Trinaldo is on a two-fight winning streak and looking to fight up in the lightweight rankings. The 41-year-old is hoping that person will be Kevin Lee who lost in the main event to Charles Oliveira.
Trinaldo knows it would be a great fight and one that makes sense ranking-wise.
“I want to fight with the top-ranked athletes in the [division]. I would love to face Kevin Lee and be able to defeat him,” Trinaldo said.
But, Lee said after the fight we may not see him for a few years so Trinaldo’s wish may not come to fruition.
Would you be interested in Francisco Trinaldo vs. Kevin Lee 2?