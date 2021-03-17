Top heavyweight contender, Francis Ngannou has revealed he will have welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, in his corner when rematches Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on March 27.

The knockout specialist previously fought for UFC gold against Miocic in January 2018.

Ngannou was wrestled by the champion for five rounds and ultimately dropped to a decision defeat.

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated rematch Ngannou has been working on his wrestling defence at Xtreme Couture.

Usman has now joined the camp and Ngannou has claimed the 170lb king will be in his corner come fight night.

“Yeah, so Kamaru Usman’s gonna be in my corner for this fight. So it’s good having him here, helping me out for the fight, by this time you need everything,” Ngannou said on his Fight Camp vlog. “Basically, he is gonna be in my corner and it’s good for him to train where I am and to bring his own asset into the game. This is a very decisive moment leading up to the fight so it is very important to engage with him. He’s gonna be in my corner basically helping me with my wrestling, which is great. So yeah, it’s good.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Usman is fresh off beating his former teammate Gilbert Burns at UFC 258.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was dropped early but rallied impressively to stop Burns inside three rounds.

He is now set to rematch Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 on April 24.

Usman previously dominated ‘Gamebred’ over five rounds at UFC 251.

Since losing against Miocic three years ago, Ngannou as been in rare form.

The 34-year-old has picked up four successive first round KO wins against Curtis Blaydes, Cain Valesquez, Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Do you think Francis Ngannou will become a UFC champion with the help of welterweight king Kamaru Usman?