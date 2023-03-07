Francis Ngannou regrets missing Jon Jones fight, admits bout ‘Will likely never happen’

Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones can be added to the list of incredible MMA fights that fans will never get to see. Alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson, Fedor Emelianenko vs Randy Couture, and Anderson Silva vs Georges St-Pierre.

This past weekend at UFC 285, all-time great Jon ‘Bones’ Jones was able to capture the vacant UFC heavyweight world title by way of first-round submission. Earlier this year, Francis Ngannou vacated the UFC heavyweight title and walked away from the organization to seek new opportunities.

Cameroon’s Ngannou recently watched the Jon Jones fight and admits that the two are unlikely to meet in the octagon.

Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones is unlikely to happen

The 36-year-old athlete Ngannou watched the US-born Jones capture the heavyweight world title at UFC 285. On his YouTube channel, he offered his thoughts. Francis Ngannou said:

“A fight that I would have liked to have, but unfortunately we are not there. That fight didn’t happen and probably will never happen now that he’s on a very long contract with the UFC. So that’s not happening anymore.”

On the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane fight itself, Ngannou said:

“Jon was rushing. Jon didn’t want to give him space because he I think he was afraid of something. Maybe of getting exhausted at some point, not be able to grab him, so he was chasing him from the first minute to grab him. He walked out pretty good, but it tells me something. He wasn’t very confident. He was rushing, which is good for him.” [Transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting]

See the full commentary from Francis Ngannou below: