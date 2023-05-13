Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has shared a cryptic post on his social media ahead of an apparent announcement next week – as the Cameroon native continues to receive falk for his absence from combat sports.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from active competition since he headlined UFC 270 back in January of last year, successfully defending and unifying the division titles with a unanimous decision win.

However, yet to compete since that date in Anaheim, California, Ngannou, who underwent reconstructive knee surgery to address in injury suffered ahead of his fight with Gane, saw his contractual obligations with the UFC expire in December amid the ‘sunset’ clause in his contract.

In January of this year, UFC president, Dana White confirmed that Francis Ngannou had been stripped of his undisputed heavyweight title, removed from the official rankings, and granted his official release from the promotion. Furthermore, the promotion elected to waive their exclusive period of negotiation with the Batié native, allowing him to open talks with any potential suitors.

Yet to pen terms with a promotion amid his continued hiatus, Ngannou, who claims he holds a “verbal agreement” with an undisclosed organization, recently saw promising talks with ONE Championship come to a crashing halt, with CEO, Chatri Sityodtong claiming the ex-champion turned down a guaranteed $20,000,000 payday.

Francis Ngannou teases an announcement next week in a cryptic post on social media

Facing much criticism amid his continued stay from active competition, Ngannou who bought into a joke that he was “fumbling the bag” on lucrative checks amid his absence from combat sports recently, took to his official Twitter account this evening, appearing to tease an impending announcement to clear up his next move.

“05.16.23,” Francis Ngannou tweeted including a video of him seated among overlays of tweets criticizing his hiatus, and soundbites including former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor who backed the UFC in their feud with the Batié native.