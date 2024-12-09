‘He can give people trouble’: Insider weighs In on Francis Ngannou’s potential as a heavyweight boxer

Amid links to a potential third trip to the squared circle in the new year, Francis Ngannou has been touted as a potential threat to other heavyweight talents in the ring, according to Otto Wallin — who has fought common-foes, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua in the past.

Ngannou, a former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, made his debut under the PFL (Professional Fighters League) banner back in October, winning a super fight title in a dominant opening round ground strikes TKO win over Brazilian contender, Renan Ferreira.

Francis Ngannou

And twice fighting in professional boxing, Cameroonian striking ace, Ngannou forced former undisputed WBC heavyweight kingpin, Fury the distance last year — in a controversial split decision loss, before a stunning knockout loss to Joshua earlier this annum.

Otto Wallin weighs up Francis Ngannou’s chances of success in boxing return

Linked with a return to the ring by Saudi adviser, Turki Alalshikh this month ahead of his return to competition next year, Ngannou could realistically cause some issues for other heavyweight completion, as per Swedish contender, Wallin.

“I think that he (Francis Ngannou) did really good with [Tyson] Fury,” Otto Wallin told Sportskeeda MMA during a recent interview. “I think that he did much better than anybody could’ve imagined… at least for myself and other people in boxing.

“He did really good there and Joshua, he was well prepared for him [Ngannou] and took him out obviously,” Wallin explained. “But I think Ngannou is a much better boxer than I expected. I think he can give people trouble. He’s a big strong guy… I think he can probably give people problems.”

Earlier this month to boot, Dutch kickboxing ace, Rico Verhoeven also weighed up a potential future super fight with Batie knockout ace, Ngannou — claiming talks for a potential clash in the future have already been broached in the past.