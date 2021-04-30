Francis Ngannou may have only recently won the UFC heavyweight title, but he’s already putting together his hitlist.

Ngannou claimed the title last month with a devastating knockout of Stipe Miocic in their rematch. It was believed that the winner of that fight would go on to face Jon Jones – who would make the move up from light heavyweight – but talks to put that fight together have reportedly stalled.

Though it is now believed that Derrick Lewis will be next in line for a shot at the UFC heavyweight crown, Ngannou is setting his sights further down the line. And from the sounds of it, he’s not limiting himself to the octagon.

On Wednesday, heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury posted a callout of Ngannou on Twitter.

“This is a message to Francis Ngannou and the UFC guys,” Fury said. “Look, you want some of this ‘Gypsy King’ money, you know where to come and find it. You want some of this Gypsy King power, I’ll give it ya. Anytime, anyplace, anywhere, seven days a week and twice on a Sunday.”

Ngannou was quick to post a response, and made things quick and simple.

I'll take care of @JonnyBones first then come after @Tyson_Fury — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 29, 2021

It’s unclear if or when the Jones bout will ever come to fruition, as Lewis has reportedly already signed his end of the contract and is just waiting on Ngannou to pick a date. However, the champion has expressed interest in a boxing match against Fury dating all the way back to 2019.

While fights against Jones and Fury may be on hold for the time being, there are still a number of fights available to Ngannou in the UFC, starting with a rematch against ‘The Black Beast’.

Who do you think wins a boxing match between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury?