Francis Ngannou Responds to Jake Paul and Dana White With Gym Focus – Not Words

Earlier this November, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou faced criticism from two prominent figures in combat sports. Jake Paul and UFC CEO Dana White both made public comments regarding Ngannou’s recent career decisions, with Paul taking aim at his choice to decline a short-notice boxing offer and White making allegations about Ngannou’s past behavior during his time with the promotion.

Jake Paul

The criticism centered on Ngannou’s November decision to reject a fight proposal from Paul’s team. When Gervonta Davis withdrew from his scheduled bout with Paul in mid-November due to ongoing legal issues, MVP (Most Valuable Promotions) reached out to Ngannou as a potential replacement for a December 19 Netflix event. Ngannou declined the offer, stating the fight made no sense for his career trajectory. In response, Paul characterized the rejection as foolish, telling reporters that if Ngannou felt disrespected by past criticism, accepting the fight would have provided an opportunity to rectify his public standing.

Paul elaborated on his position at a Miami press conference, suggesting that Ngannou’s perception of being disrespected made the decision illogical. “If you feel so confident and you’re having all this bad publicity about your name the past year-and-a-half this is an opportunity to correct that,” Paul stated. Paul ultimately secured Anthony Joshua as his December opponent, with Joshua having defeated Ngannou by knockout in March 2024.

Dana White

White’s criticism came through a November 18 appearance on the Flagrant podcast hosted by comedian Andrew Schulz. During the episode, White made allegations about Ngannou’s conduct during his time with the promotion, claiming physical confrontations had occurred. White alleged that Ngannou grabbed him by the shirt in his office during a dispute over a performance bonus and later grabbed UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell by the collar. White stated that Ngannou’s language barrier was not genuine and that his public persona did not reflect his actual character.

Francis Ngannou Responds

Rather than engage in public dispute, Ngannou chose to redirect his focus. On his Instagram account, he posted a message reflecting his approach to the criticism. “Off the grid, on the grind,” he wrote, signaling his intention to concentrate on training and personal development. In a follow-up post, Ngannou wrote, “Getting mature, a lot of things slide off me like a turtle shell Happy Sunday,” a measured response.

This approach represents a departure from Ngannou’s previous public disputes with UFC leadership. Over the past year, he has exchanged social media criticism with White regarding contract negotiations and financial claims, but his recent response suggests a prioritization of athletic focus over confrontation. Ngannou’s decision to step back from public discourse comes as he prepares for his next phase in professional fighting, having recently returned to MMA competition in October 2024 after a two-year absence.

Ngannou’s MMA return proved successful when he defeated Renan Ferreira by first-round knockout on October 19, 2024, capturing the PFL Super Fights Heavyweight Championship at the “Battle of the Giants” event in Saudi Arabia. The victory marked his first win in nearly three years and demonstrated that his striking capability remained intact after his boxing venture. This record now stands at 18-3 in MMA competition, with his two professional boxing matches having ended in losses against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

The timing of the criticism from Paul and White coincided with Ngannou’s period of focus on training and preparation. His reported statement to TMZ about the Paul offer emphasized that the decision was not about money but about strategic career direction. “If it was about the number, I would have tell you,” Ngannou told the outlet. “I’m just not interested, it makes no sense for me.”

Rather than addressing criticism with counter-statements, he opted to communicate through brief, reflective social media posts that suggested personal development and growth.

The criticism from Paul and White in November 2025 appears to have prompted no change in Ngannou’s stated priorities. He has continued to focus on his professional obligations with the PFL and his training regimen.