Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has reportedly inked terms on an official contract with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), ahead of a promotional debut next year as part of the super-fight division.

As per an initial report from The New York Times, Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, will receive “equity and leadership roles” as part of his contract with the PFL.

Yet to book his official promotional debut, Francis Ngannou is expected to fight in the PFL’s super-fight division next year in his landing, as part of a pay-per-view event.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨

"The Predator" @francis_ngannou is PFL bound!



He’s set to fight in the PFL’s PPV Superfight division https://t.co/Jal3clCZhW pic.twitter.com/5RRaG7oFwr — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 16, 2023

Ahead of his mixed martial arts return next year, Ngannou is set to make his long-rumored move to professional boxing this year first and foremost, with plans for his transition to the squared circle yet to be officially disclosed.

Sidelined from active completion since January of last year, Ngannou most recently headlined UFC 270 in a heavyweight title unification clash with then-interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane.

Successfully unifying the division titles, Ngannou scored a unanimous decision win over the Frenchman, defending the title he won via second round KO against Stipe Miocic the year prior.

Furthermore, Batié native, Ngannou is set to head-up PFL Africa in the role of chairman, where he will “represent fighters interests” as part of a role on the company’s advisory board.

Francis Ngannou departed the UFC officially back in January

Ngannou has departed the UFC back in January of this year, following the completion of his contractual obligations back in December of last year.