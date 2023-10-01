Sharing a two-fight series with fellow former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, incoming championship challenger, Stipe Miocic has offered the Cameroonian words of encouragement ahead of his professional boxing debut against WBC champion, Tyson Fury this month in Saudi Arabia – claiming he hopes Ngannou lands a shock upset win.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, is slated to make his professional boxing debut on October 28. in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – taking on incumbent WBC titleholder, Fury in a 10 round, non-title clash.

As for Miocic, the Ohio native will make his return to mixed martial arts in November atop a UFC 295 card at Madison Square Garden, taking on incumbent heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, as he attempts to clinch the undisputed crown for a record-setting third separate time.

Stipe Miocic backs Francis Ngannou to beat Tyson Fury this month

And receiving praise from Batié native, Ngannou ahead of his return against Jones, Miocic was backed to prove a real challenge to the Endicott native, with the latter now claiming he hopes Cameroon knockout artist, Ngannou lands an upset win over Fury.

“Good for him (Francis Ngannou), I wish him nothing but the best, man,” Stipe Miocic told ESPN during a recent interview. “Bigger and better things. I hope he does well. Tyson’s one of the best boxers of all time. But it’s a fight, Francis hits hard and he moves well. I just hope he shocks the world.”

“I think Francis finds a way,” Stipe MIocic continued. “He makes it a fight. Not so much technical, he just makes it a fight. I think he’ll be alright – anyone can win. It’s a fight, anything can happen.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Twice sharing the Octagon with Ngannou during his first and second heavyweight title reign, Miocic handed the former his first promotional loss in their first pairing, landing a unanimous decision win – before Ngannou sprung a shocking upset knockout win in their title rematch in 2021.

Can Francis Ngannou upset the apple cart and defeat Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia?