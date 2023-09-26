Undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has warned by promoter, Bob Arum, that incoming opponent, Francis Ngannou will pose a much more “dangerous” threat to him than past opponents and former champions, Derek Chisora, and Dillian Whyte.

Fury, who boasts an undefeated professional record, is slated to make his return to the ring in October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, taking on former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou over the course of 10 rounds in a professional boxing match.

The outing with come as Morecambe native, Fury’s first since December of last year, where he most recently landed a third career win over the above-mentioned title challenger, Chisora.

That victory came as Fury’s second of the year, having previously stopped the previously noted, Whyte with a thunderous uppercut KO in London. And according to Arum, however, Cameroonian knockout artist, Ngannou will most definitely pose a much more severe threat to him than either Chisora or Whyte.

Tyson Fury issued warning ahead of boxing match with Francis Ngannou next month

“Absolutely, this is a more dangerous fight,” Arum told Pro Boxing Fans during a recent interview. “(Francis) Ngannou hits harder than either (Derek) Chisora or Dillian Whyte, and when you’re in with a puncher like that, and you’re not in perfect chsape, that’s when you can knocked out.”

“Francis Ngannou is a tremendous puncher, probably the best puncher in the history of the UFC,” Arum explained. “This is going to be a really interesting fight. It’s going to be very fun to watch.”

Sidelined from active competition since he headlined UFC 270 back in January of last year, former undisputed champion, Ngannou unified the heavyweight titles on that occasion, landing a unanimous decision victory over then interim champion, Ciryl Gane over the course of five rounds.

