Francis Ngannou Meets With Dana White, Teases ‘Big News’ Coming Soon

Francis Ngannou has been disgruntled with the UFC and his position in the heavyweight division as of late.

“The Predator” believes he has clearly emerged as the rightful challenger for the heavyweight title. However, it’s believed that a trilogy bout between champion Stipe Miococ and Daniel Cormier is in the works for the next heavyweight title bout. In the meantime, Ngannou has been trying to land himself another high-profile fight.

Ngannou took to Twitter to reveal he recently wrapped up a meeting with UFC president Dana White, and teased he has “big news” coming soon after their talks.

“Just had a very productive meeting with the boss man @danawhite and Hunter Campbell @ufc. Excited to get back to work. Big news coming soon.”

It remains to be seen what the big news for Ngannou could be. He is in a very interesting position at the moment. Ngannou has established himself as one of the most feared knockout artists the promotion has ever seen, likely making it difficult for him to find an opponent. It will be interesting to see who the promotion matches him up with next.

What do you think Ngannou’s “big news” will be? Who would you like to see him fight?