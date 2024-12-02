Watch: Francis Ngannou Takes Down Man United’s Andre Onana in Clash at Old Trafford

Francis Ngannou and Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana had a fun interaction at Old Trafford this past weekend.

If there’s one thing we know to be true about Francis Ngannou, it’s that he’s a great model for African athletes. ‘The Predator’, who originates from Cameroon, has achieved some simply incredible things in both mixed martial arts and boxing throughout the course of his career.

When we look ahead to the future, it’s hard to see anything other than further success for Francis Ngannou. Of course, nobody really knows what his next step will be or what he wants to do, but you can bet we’ll all be watching as closely as possible.

Another star from Cameroon is none other than Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana. This past weekend, Ngannou was in attendance to see the Red Devils dismantle Everton 4-0 in the Premier League. In addition to that, Francis and Onana also got into a light-hearted scuffle on the pitch.

I demand a rematch in a real ring! 🥊 Let’s settle this once and for all! @francis_ngannou pic.twitter.com/uSW5339rLe — Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) November 29, 2024

Francis Ngannou vs Andre Onana

As you may remember, Conor McGregor was involved in a similar interaction with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka not so long ago. He was heavily criticized in the immediate aftermath due to the risk of him injuring Saka, and in some circles, the same thing is happening to Francis Ngannou.

Alas, it seems as if Onana has taken it in his stride, and the two will continue on their respective paths to greatness.

For Francis Ngannou, he has the world at his feet. On one hand, he could decide to keep pushing forward with PFL, perhaps even by helping put an event on in Africa as part of the PFL Africa project.

Then again, there’s still a lot of potential in him boxing some top heavyweight names. He’s already battled it out with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, and you can bet others will be lining up for that kind of opportunity.