Francis Ngannou Is Looking Jacked Ahead Of Jairzinho Rozenstruik Fight (Photo)

A massive heavyweight contest is approaching at UFC Columbus, as former title challenger Francis Ngannou is takes on rising contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Recently, Ngannou took to his Instagram page to show off his physique ahead of his clash with Rozenstruik. “The Predator” is looking absolutely jacked with just a bit over a month to go until the event. All the action will go down from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on March 28, 2020. Check out the photo below.

Even UFC president Dana White was amazed by Ngannou’s physique, commenting the following on his post, “Holy F*ckin Shit!!!!” Ngannou was previously undefeated during his UFC run before challenging Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title. He was bested by the Cleveland native via unanimous decision in the main event of their UFC 220 main event in January of 2018. Ngannou followed that up with a decision loss to Derrick Lewis, in what was one of the most uneventful fights in heavyweight history.

The African-born knockout artist is now on a three-fight win streak, having knocked out all of his adversaries such as Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, and Junior dos Santos. He’ll be taking on Rozenstruik, who is undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career with a record of 10-0. He has finished all of his fights via knockout or TKO, his last being a knockout win over Alistair Overeem in Washington D.C.

Now, we’ll get to see two proven knockout artists, on their way to title shots, go head-to-head in the UFC Columbus main event.

What do you think about Ngannou’s physique ahead of his clash with Rozenstruik?