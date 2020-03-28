Francis Ngannou: Jon Jones Will Be A Challenge For Everyone At Heavyweight

Spread the word!













Francis Ngannou believes UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has a bright future at heavyweight.

Given his dominance at 205, many have called for Jones to move up to heavyweight and face the tougher challenges. It’s something he has repeatedly teased in the past as well.

And although Jones lacks the power and overall size compared to the regular heavyweight, Ngannou believes his skill-set alone is enough see him pose challenges for everyone in the division:

“I think he could do well wherever he goes, wherever he wants to be,” Ngannou told Submisson Radio. “I mean, there’s no doubt about it. When you look skill-wise, fighting experience, everything, there’s no doubt that he could do well everywhere.”

There are many dream fights for Jones at heavyweight — a trilogy with Daniel Cormier, a champion vs. champion bout with Stipe Miocic and of course, Ngannou.

“The Predator” is arguably the hardest-hitting fighter in the UFC with many observers intrigued to see how Jones would deal with him. And while Ngannou naturally feels he would be the winner in such a contest, he says it would be silly for anyne not to consider Jones a challenge:

“Yeah, of course. Yes, Jon Jones is a challenge for everyone,” Ngannou said. “Obviously, I will put myself as a winner, but if you don’t take Jon Jones as a challenge, that means something’s wrong with you, that means you’re crazy a little bit, I think.

“I mean, yeah, this guy’s been around and has been beating people up, being champ, being through all types of fights over years and years, and he’s still in the top position. And if you don’t take it as a challenge, that mean you get it wrong, all wrong.”

Do you agree with Ngannou? Who do you have winning in a Jones vs. Ngannou fight?