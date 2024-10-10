Francis Ngannou speaks out on Jon Jones ‘Ducking’ claims

Ahead of his massive PFL (Professional Fighters League) debut, Francis Ngannou has shared his thoughts on claims current UFC heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones has proverbially “ducked” a title unification fight with current interim champion, Tom Aspinall.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the Dana White-led banner, is slated to make his first venture to the SmartCage next month in the Middle East, taking on Brazilian powerhouse, Renan Ferreira in an anticipated pairing.

Most recently taking on former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua earlier this year, Batie knockout artist, Ngannou was stopped in devastating fashion by the Watford native, who uncorked a massive second round KO to fell him.

Mandatory Credit: Richard Petham

And last summer, Ngannou made his professional boxing debut, taking on the then undefeated WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, dropping the Morecambe native en route to a hugely-controversial split decision loss in the desert.

Francis Ngannou weighs in Jon Jones – Tom Aspinall debacle

Himself linked with a monstrous heavyweight title battle with current champion, Jones during his time atop the divisional throne back in 2021, Ngannou has shared his thoughts on claims this year that the Rochester native is clearly doing his level best to avoid a title unification pairing with Atherton native, Aspinall.

“It’s a situation that is stuck in the corner for everyone,” Francis Ngannou told Shakiel Mahjouri during a recent interview. “Who is obligated to have a fight that he wants, the champ or the interim champ? Who is in the position to pick? The only reason why we got here is because the organization makes everything happen, they organized everything.”

I don’t think the blame should be on Jon (Jones) or Tom (Aspinall),” Francis Ngannou explained. “Everybody is claiming what’s right, but nobody wants to blame the organization, right? If I’m Jon, I want to do the fight [with Stipe Miocic]. Basically, my fight in November was cancelled against Stipe and maybe that’s my retirement fight. I don’t really want somebody to tell me which one to fight. At his point, he has a bit of leverage in that way. I’m not saying none of them are right, but it’s a situation that’s a little complicated.”