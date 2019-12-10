Francis Ngannou Is Unhappy With UFC, May Explore Free Agency

Spread the word!













Top heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou has opened up about his unhappiness with the UFC. “The Predator” last fought in June when he beat former UFC champion Junior Dos Santos via first round TKO.

Since then he has been unable to secure a fight and despite meeting wth UFC brass last week he is still none the wiser about where or when he’ll next fight.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani he expressed his frustration with the company and stated things cannot continue as they have been. (H/T Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show)

“I asked about the title shot,” Ngannou and they said they have a trilogy between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier and they don’t know exactly what’s going to happen because Miocic is recovering from an eye injury. So here we are.”

The French heeayweight has three fights left on his UFC contract and is interested in exploring free-agency its finished because. “I might have options. I can’t keep staying like this.”

One potential fight can easily be made against UFC Washington DC winner Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The undefeated kick boxer spent much of fight week calling out Ngannou and after he scored a late win over Alistair Overeem a fight between the pair makes sense. Right now though Ngannou just wants to fight anyone.

“At this point, I don’t have many options, so yes, I’m interested as long as I have a fight, I can fight. He made himself very clear and loud about his desire to fight me.”

The UFC need to find this man a fight and quick. He is the future of the heavyweight division and the promotion will not want to lose him anytime soon.

Who should Francis Ngannou fight next?