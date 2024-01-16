Former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou to Be the Subject of a New Harvard Business School Case Study

Combat sports sensation Francis Ngannou is the subject of a new Harvard Business School case study.

Walking away from an offer that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight in UFC history, fans and fighters alike were quick to accuse ‘The Predator’ of ducking Jon Jones and fumbling the bag. A year later, Ngannou is on top of the world after signing a ground-breaking deal with the Professional Fighters League and knocking down Tyson Fury in his critically acclaimed pro boxing debut in Riyadh.

Ngannou will cash another massive Saudi paycheck later this year when he returns to the squared circle for a clash with former unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua.

As a result of Ngannou’s business savvy and a willingness to bet on himself, ‘The Predator’ will be the subject of a new Harvard Business School case study. According to its author, Harvard professor Anita Elberse, Ngannou’s manager Marquel Martin was instrumental in making it happen.

“New case alert! The unparalleled @francis_ngannou now stars in his own @HarvardHBS case study, and rightly so, “Elberse wrote on X. “(Thank you, @Marquel_Martin, for making it all possible!) Leave a comment below if you want a chance to win a free preview copy!”

Francis Ngannou responded to the announcement by writing, “The business of sport” accompanied by a sunglasses and chess emoji.

Francis Ngannou is not done with MMA

With Francis Ngannou seemingly focused on boxing in 2024, many are questioning whether or not we’ve seen the last of him in four-ounce gloves. Speaking with DAZN, Ngannou assured fight fans that he is still committed to competing in MMA.