Video – Ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou faces off with Anthony Joshua ahead of boxing fight in March

Slated to make his sophomore walk to the squared circle in March in a massive showdown against former two-time heavyweight world boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, former UFC heavyweight kingpin, Francis Ngannou faced off with the boxing star today in England – ahead of their Saudi Arabia showcase later this year.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, made his professional boxing debut back in August in Riyadh, forcing unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury the distance over the course of 12 rounds in a close, dubious split decision loss to the Morecambe native.

Receiving massive plaudits for his performance in his first-ever walk to the ring, Francis Ngannou dropped Fury early in the bout, however, dropped a decision loss to the British heavyweight, as he chases a rematch with the WBC best later this year.

As for Joshua, the Watford native turned in his third consecutive victory back in December and his second straight stoppage win, beating Swedish contender, Otto Wallin in the Middle East with a corner’s stoppage TKO success.

And making his return to the ring in Saudi Arabia in March, Joshua met with Ngannou for the first time today in the UK – taking to the stage alongside the Batié knockout artist, as well as promoters, Eddie Hearn, and his Queensberry Promotions counterpart, Frank Warren.

Anthony Joshua faces off with Francis Ngannou in London

Enjoying a rather cordial face-off after a brief staredown, Ngannou extended a handshake to Joshua following their meeting, with the latter obliging as both then exited the stage.

A battle of two heavyweight titans. Who will be the last man standing?

Expected to make a PFL (Professional Fighters League) debut later this year following his signing with the Peter Murray-led organization at the beginning of last annum, Ngannou has been sidelined from mixed martial arts since 2022.

In his most recent outing, the Cameroonian successfully defended and unified his heavyweight titles in a unanimous decision win over then-interim champion, Ciryl Gane in Anaheim, California, handing the Frenchman his first professional loss.

Who wins on March 8. in Saudi Arabia: Anthony Joshua or Francis Ngannou?