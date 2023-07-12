Now officially slated for his return to combat sports competition, former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has urged critics of his never doubt him or his faith, ahead of his October professional boxing match with WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

Ngannou, a former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, is now set to snap his hiatus from combat sports in a fall return to competition, taking on Morecambe native, Fury in a 10-round professional boxing match on October 28. in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Sidelined from professional combat sports since headlining UFC 270 back in January of last year, Cameroonian knockout artist, Ngannou managed to successfully unify the division titles with a unanimous decision triumph against then-interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane.

Departing the UFC of his own volition back in January of this year, Francis Ngannou, who penned a lucrative, multi-fight deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), will draw Fury in the Middle East in October, before making his MMA return in the first quarter of 2024.

And reacting to the announcement and confirmation of his stunning professional boxing debut against WBC crown holder, Fury, Batié knockout ace, Ngannou urged fans never to doubt his “hope and faith”.

Francis Ngannou previews his October fight with Tyson Fury

“Never doubt a man with hope and faith,” Francis Ngannou tweeted, accompanied by a promotional package ahead of a professional boxing debut against Tyson Fury.

Revered as one of the most devastating knockout forces to ever compete in professional mixed martial arts, Ngannou, who snatched UFC heavyweight gold with a rematch win over Stipe Miocic courtesy of a brutal 2021 KO win, has also racked up stoppages over the likes of Curtis Blaydes, Andrei Arlovski, Alistair Overeem, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Electing against putting his undisputed WBC heavyweight crown up for grabs in October, the undefeated Fury will return to professional boxing for the first time since turning in a tenth round TKO win over three-time foe, Derek Chisora back in December of last year.