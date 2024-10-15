Francis Ngannou disputes Dana White amid financial claims over boxing move: ‘I have the receipts’

Former undisputed heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has hit out at UFC CEO, Dana White once more — disputing claims from the former that he did not earn nearly as much as reported for his pair of professional boxing matches in the last 18 months, with the Cameroonian claiming he will crunch the numbers if needs be.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight titleholder, will make his return to mixed martial arts competition later this week in the main event of a PFL (Professional Fighters League) card in the Middle East, taking on Renan Ferreira in his first venture to the SmartCage since his move from the UFC at the beginning of last year.

Sidelined from action since he featured in a main event fight against former world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua earlier this year in his sophomore professional boxing match, Ngannou dropped a stunning second round knockout defeat in Saudi Arabia.

However, ahead of his return to action this weekend, the above-mentioned, White claimed that despite landing multiple lucrative paydays in his pair of boxing matches according to reports, that was not entirely the case.

Francis Ngannou vows to bring out “receipts” to Dana White if needs be

And responding to White’s claims during an interview with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned, Ngannou claimed if he needed to produce “receipts” in order to prove the UFC leader wrong, he would do so.

“If this continues, if he (Dana White) wants I can bring up all the numbers,” Francis Ngannou explained. “I have all the numbers, I have all the receipts. I have all the numbers. Let’s keep [it at that].”

Francis responds to Dana White… 🗣️



"If he wants, I can bring out all the numbers. I have all the numbers."#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/OFpKMs6xxk — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 14, 2024

“I don’t like to bring numbers up,” Francis Ngannou explained. “But, if I need to, I will.”

In his most recent professional mixed martial arts appearance, Ngannou would land a unanimous decision win over former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane, managing to unify the divisional crowns over two years ago in his final Octagon walk.