Is Dana White Plotting to ‘Steal the Spotlight’ from Francis Ngannou and the PFL This Weekend?

With the Professional Fighter League’s biggest event of the year just a few days away, the promotion’s founder thinks Dana White is plotting something to try and steal some of the event’s spotlight.

Airing live on pay-per-view, the ‘Battle of the Giants’ card will feature the long-awaited Smart Cage debut of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The Predator’ will take on 2023 heavyweight tournament winner Renan Ferreira who earned the opportunity via a 21-second knockout of Bellator titleholder Ryan Bader in February.

With the UFC set to deliver another lackluster card inside The APEX, all eyes will be on the patented Smart Cage as Ngannou vs. Ferreira and a clash between Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco headline a solid night of fights.

However, the promotion’s co-founder, Donn Davis, expects the UFC CEO to deliver a blockbuster announcement of some sort to try and steal their thunder.

“PFL Super Fight Week!” Davis wrote on X. “Francis Ngannou makes his highly anticipated return with PFL MMA! So what will Dana White announce to try to steal spotlight from THE biggest fight of 2024??”

It certainly wouldn’t be the first time White had tried to undercut another promotion’s efforts, but the UFC’s marquee matchup this week being between a couple of low-ranked middleweights, we can’t imagine there’s much White can do to take eyes away from Ngannou’s big night.

Which event will you be watching this weekend?

Check out the full PFL ‘Brace for impact’ PPV card below:

Saturday’s PFL fight card takes place at The Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card will air on ESPN+ PPV at 4:00 p.m. ET following prelims on ESPN+ at 1:30 p.m. ET.