Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou took to Twitter today with some harsh words for Dana White.

White has been very public about his views on former star Ngannou. This started when Ngannou first left the company as a free agent. The UFC president took to the media and claimed ‘The Predator’ was “impossible” to work with. That his stipulations for the contract were ludicrous, and that Ngannou was essentially just foolish and ruining his career.

Now, the PFL and Ngannou have recently announced successful negotiations that will not only secure Francis Ngannou the money he feels he deserves, but also make him the CEO of PFL Africa. This will be a venture ‘The Predator’ will lead in an attempt to give more Africans a chance to attain MMA superstardom such as he did. Not only that but it is rumored that all of Ngannou’s opponents will now make an astonishing $2 million of guaranteed money.

The UFC president completely ridiculed this deal and essentially made it out as the PFL had just signed their own death certificate and will now be burning money instead of making any.

“Based on what I know about the deal, which is not much, it makes no sense to me,” Dana White told the media in Las Vegas (H/T MMA Fighting). “You’re going to pay a guy not to fight for a year, and it’s already been like (14) months. He’s fought three times in the last three years.”

White went on to criticize the deal even further, before speaking on the PFL burning money with the Ngannou deal and their looming potential buyout of Bellator.

Dana White blasts the PFL and Francis Ngannou, Ngannou responds

“I’ve got no beef with the PFL,” White clarified (H/T MMA Mania). “These guys have always been super professional and never talked any smack. You know me if I don’t like you … I don’t hold back — I’ll let you have it. I’m hearing that they’re raising money right now, $280 million, $300 million from the Middle East — I don’t know what the number is from the Middle East.”

“I’ve done a lot of business in the Middle East,” White continued. “Those guys are sharp. I don’t know who in the hell would give them $280 million. I’m hearing they’re buying Bellator. So, you’re an organization that’s burning cash, you have no ratings and selling no tickets, and you’re going to raise $280 million to buy a company that’s burning cash, sells no tickets, and does no ratings. It sounds f—king absolutely genius to me.”

Not taking too kindly to this, Francis Ngannou would respond on Twitter with a list of clarifications that directly contradict what the UFC President has claimed.

What is your problem with me?



1. I completed my contract, was a free agent, and chose to walk away. you didn’t release me



2. I hate taking risks? that’s why I defended my title to fulfill my contract with no acl or mcl? — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 21, 2023

I’m finally getting paid and respected, and have a deal that’s fair and equal for all parties. Why are you so against me being free and happy? — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 21, 2023

“What is your problem with me?” Francis Ngannou implored. “1. I completed my contract, was a free agent, and chose to walk away. you didn’t release me 2. I hate taking risks? That’s why I defended my title to fulfill my contract with no ACL or MCL?”

“3. The reason I fought three times in three years is because you wanted to control my deal and sign a new one. And freeze me out.” Francis Ngannou continued. “’I owe these guys three fights a year.’ Isn’t that what you say? What happened? I always asked for & never said no to any fight in the 3 years. I’m finally getting paid and respected, and have a deal that’s fair and equal for all parties. Why are you so against me being free and happy?”

Do you think Francis Ngannou made a mistake by leaving the UFC, or is he a genius for doing so?