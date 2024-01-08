Francis Ngannou confident ahead of Anthony Joshua boxing fight: ‘i have heard he doesn’t have a chin’

Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou claims he has heard from sources that incoming foe and former two-time heavyweight world champion, Anthony Joshua has a questionable ability to take a shot – to say the very least.



Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight titleholder under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined since he made his professional boxing debut back in August in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, forcing current WBC heavyweight best, Tyson Fury the distance in a hard-fought and controversial decision loss.

As for Joshua, the Watford native turned in his third victory in as many fights back in December, stopping Otto Wallin with a vicious onslaught, forcing his corner to stop the bout between rounds.

And earlier this week, reports confirmed that Ngannou would be making his sophomore outing in the squared circle, taking on former world champion, Joshua in a professional boxing match.

Francis Ngannou weighs up Anthony Joshua matchup

Sharing his thoughts on his matchup with the British striker, Ngannou claimed that he would be confident of not only fighting the former’s chin, but also keeping him on the canvas if he landed him there.

“The day is set,” Francis Ngannou told MMA Fighting. “It’s two months from now, and if any of them think they are going to have easy money, too bad for them. If AJ (Anthony Joshua) takes the punch that (Tyson) Fury took, I don’t guarantee that he’s [getting back] up. I have heard that he doesn’t have a chin. I’m going to find out.”

“I think he’s still the same fighter,” Francis Ngannou explained. “Being the same fighter doesn’t mean you can’t lose. He lost to Andy Ruiz. He lost to Oleksandr Usyk and he can still lose. By the way, I’m really intending to hand him a loss on March 8. You can still be who you are, but still lose. Nobody is undefeated.”

Who wins in the March matchup: Anthony Joshua or Francis Ngannou?