Francis Ngannou Admits He Was Wrong About Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury, Picks Heavyweight Match Winner

Francis Ngannou has given his thoughts on the upcoming heavyweight title showdown between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

If there’s one man who understands what it means to “dare to be great”, it’s Francis Ngannou. Throughout the course of his iconic career, he has achieved some incredible things – both in the world of mixed martial arts and in the realm of professional boxing. In the latter, he’s battled Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in two of the most high profile heavyweight fights in recent memory.

While he may have gone 0-2, he still showed a great deal of heart – especially in the Fury encounter, which many believe Francis Ngannou should’ve won. Either way, he seems happy with where he’s at right now, and it’s uncertain as to whether or not he’ll compete in boxing again.

In terms of this weekend, all eyes are on Saudi Arabia as Oleksandr Usyk prepares to collide with Tyson Fury for the second time. In a recent interview, Ngannou was asked to give a prediction regarding who he thinks will walk away with the belts.

👀🤝Francis Ngannou believes his former rival Tyson Fury will beat Oleksandr Usyk.



"Much respect to Usyk—he proved me wrong last time. But I’m still going with Fury."



December 20, 2024

Francis Ngannou picks Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 winner

“I think Fury [to win], not that I’m taking Usyk out. Much respect for Usyk, basically for what he has done, in their first fight. To be honest, he proved me wrong. I admit that, I was wrong on that one. But, I still go for Fury [in the rematch].”

Francis Ngannou certainly knows what he’s talking about when it comes to combat sports. With that being said, he seems to be going against the opinion of many in this one, with Usyk being seen as the favorite by a lot of fans and pundits.

Alas, all we can do now is sit back and relax as these two absolute warriors go to war once again.