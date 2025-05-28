Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou in the cage? Boxing champ says it’s a fight we NEED to see

If you thought Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou’s first showdown was wild, just wait, there’s talk of a sequel, but this time, we’re swapping the boxing ring for a cage and trading in the big gloves for the tiny, knuckle-baring MMA ones. Yes, the “Gypsy King” might soon be trading jabs for takedown defense, and fans are already salivating over the chaos that could unfold.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou in MMA

Tyson Fury has spent some time training in Muay Thai and in a cage, throwing elbows and even kicks. He hasn’t ruled out the idea of stepping into a cage, hinting that he’s open to “a hybrid fight, something that makes it a little uncomfortable for him as a boxer. Ideas like MMA gloves or fighting barefoot. We still have to figure this out,” Just in case anyone thought the idea was all talk.

Former world champion George Groves is among those stirring the pot. In an interview he explained:

“I want to see Fury fighting Ngannou in a cage. I think Ngannou got in the boxing ring with Fury and didn’t win, but maybe should have won? Fury was all over the shop that night. Tyson Fury is malleable, isn’t he? You can imagine that he might be a handful in a cage with those tiny little gloves on. “If he can work on a few defenses. He’s agile on his feet. He’s a bit like an eel, isn’t he? You can’t get hold of him. Slippery, long eel. I’d like to see him fight Ngannou. Obviously, if it’s not that, then the only person he can fight is Anthony Joshua. And I’d like to see that this year.” Quotes c/o https://betonlinepromocodes.com/

For those who missed the first chapter: Tyson Fury, the self-styled “Gypsy King,” is a British heavyweight who has spent over 15 years at the top of the boxing world, collecting world titles and handing out lessons to the likes of Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder. Tyson Fury’s most recent defeat came against Oleksandr Usyk.

But before that, in October 2023, he stepped into the ring with Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, in what was supposed to be a boxing mismatch but turned into a near-upset.

Francis Ngannou, who made his name in MMA with a run through the UFC’s heavyweight division and a reputation for knockouts that could rattle the cage, was making his professional boxing debut. Against all odds, he not only lasted the distance with Fury but even dropped him in the third round. The fight ended with Fury getting his hand raised on a split decision, but plenty of observers, Groves included, thought Ngannou had done enough to win. Even Fury admitted it was one of his toughest nights in a decade.

Since then, Francis Ngannou has returned to MMA, picking up a quick knockout win in the PFL to grab their heavyweight title, but he hasn’t let go of the idea of a rematch with Tyson Fury, preferably with a twist. Ngannou has been vocal about wanting another shot, and the MMA-versus-boxing angle remains a big draw.

2024 PFL Superfights PPV: Battle of the Giants at the Mayadeen Theater in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, October 19, 2024. (Jose Peñuela / 2024PFLPPV)

As for George Groves, the man tossing fuel on the fire, he’s no stranger to big fights himself. Groves is a retired British boxer who held the WBA (Super) super-middleweight title and fought some of the best in his division between 2008 and 2018. These days, he’s known for his sharp opinions and isn’t shy about calling it as he sees it.

Photo by Tim Wheaton

The PFL would likely be open to hosting such a fight. Maybe MMA or kickboxing rules, but with smaller gloves. Will Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou meet again, this time with a cage and those “tiny little gloves”? The appetite is there, and so is the intrigue.