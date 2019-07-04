Former UFC Heavyweight Arjan Bhullar Signs With ONE Championship

Spread the word!













Former UFC heavyweight Arjan Bhullar has signed with Asian promotion ONE Championship.

The news was reported by MMA Junkie and comes after Bhullar revealed Wednesday that he had signed a new promotional contract. The 33-year-old added that there were multiple offers on the table but only one clear winner.

It's a done deal! A new promotional contract and fight agreement is in place. A big thx to my CAA team for doing a fantastic job over the last several weeks with negotiations. Multiple offers on the table to consider but a clear winner in our eyes#TeamBhullar #OneBillionStrong pic.twitter.com/8RycZ0OfFU — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) July 3, 2019

The news has not been made official yet by ONE Championship as of now, but should be announced soon. According to MMA Junkie, Bellator were also one of the interested parties.

As a result, Bhullar becomes the latest ONE acquisition from the UFC following the signings of Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez and Sage Northcutt. The first UFC fighter of South Indian origin and Sikh faith, Bhullar compiled a 3-1 record inside the Octagon. His most recent outing was a unanimous decision win over Juan Adams in May, which was the last fight on his contract.

Given his Indian heritage, ONE Championship could use Bhullar to break into the Indian market and potentially even have a first show in India. More than anything, however, Bhullar’s arrival gives a new injection of life into ONE’s heavyweight division.

Former UFC heavyweight Brandon Vera is the current champion, but has only defended the belt twice since winning it in 2015.

What do you make of ONE’s new signing?