Former UFC Champion Explains Transition to Boxing: ‘I Want to Get That Boxing Money!’

Ex-UFC star Luke Rockhold wants to get his hands on some of that boxing money.

With the UFC constantly under fire for underpaying fighters, it’s no surprise that a slew of former MMA icons like Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, Cris Cyborg, and Vitor Belfort have taken to the sweet science to bolster their bank accounts.

Two of the latest MMA stars to exchange their 4oz gloves for a pair of eight-ouncers are Luke Rockhold, a former UFC middleweight champion, and Darren Till. The two will headline a loaded MF & DAZN X Series 22 card in Manchester on August 30, with the winner leaving as the MFB bridgeweight titleholder.

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, Rockhold offered some insight into why he decided to sign on the dotted line for his first-ever boxing match, and the answer should come as no surprise.

“Why do you think I’m boxing? I want to get that boxing money,” Rockhold said. “We all know it’s there. So, got to go prove my worth here with Darren. Put him down. There’s big things ahead.”

Luke Rockhold plans on ‘bullying’ Fellow UFC Alum Darren Till in Boxing debut

It will be Rockhold’s first time competing since scoring a third-round TKO against Joe Schilling at Karate Combat 45 in April 2024. Before that, the Santa Cruz native suffered a brutal loss against ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry in his first and only appearance under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner.

As for Darren Till, the Liverpudlian has already competed in three exhibition boxing bouts, besting Mohammad Mutie, Anthony Taylor, and Darren Stewart.