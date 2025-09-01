Former UFC Champ Reveals Jack Della Maddalena’s Jiu Jitsu Will be the Key to Defeating Islam Makhachev

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has publicly endorsed reigning welterweight titleholder Jack Della Maddalena in his forthcoming superfight against lightweight king Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 in November, citing Della Maddalena’s underappreciated jiu-jitsu as the potential deciding factor.

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

Della Maddalena earned the UFC welterweight crown with a unanimous decision victory over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 and subsequently was promoted to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt by coach Ben Vickers on March 26, 2024. Beyond his celebrated striking, Della Maddalena refined his ground game working alongside specialist Craig Jones, even submitting Jones with a D’Arce choke during camp footage in April 2025, emphasising his advancing submission arsenal.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – MAY 21: Jack Della Maddalena poses with his UFC Welterweight Championship belt at Cottesloe Beach on May 21, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Zuffa LLC)

Islam Makhachev enters the contest with an imposing 27-1 professional record and four successful lightweight title defenses, boasting a wrestling-based style rooted in Dagestani Sambo and influenced by his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov. His takedown average of 3.2 per 15 minutes and 90% takedown defense rate render him a formidable grappler, while his overhand left and occasional head-kick KO illustrate evolving striking capacity.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Whittaker elaborated on why Della Maddalena’s jiu-jitsu could flip expectations:

“I think JDM has a good chance of winning that fight. I think his jiu-jitsu is completely slept on. And I think that’s going to put a huge spanner in the works for Islam. And if it becomes a slugfest, assuming JDM can work out the kicks and close that kicking range, yeah, I think he beats him in the stand up. So, yeah.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=96o932bz-z8

Whittaker’s insights arrive amid a broader dialogue questioning whether Makhachev will carry over his lightweight dominance at 155 pounds into the welterweight division, where opponents naturally walk heavier and may absorb his grappling assaults more effectively. JDM’s teamwork with elite BJJ trainers and demonstrated success against world-class grapplers challenge the prevailing narrative that his pathway to victory lies solely in striking exchanges.

The bout is set to headline UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden, marking Makhachev’s first defense of his new welterweight ambitions since vacating his lightweight belt. With the stakes high – Makhachev pursuing dual-division status and Della Maddalena aiming to solidify his legacy – Whittaker’s endorsement amplifies the intrigue surrounding a clash of contrasting grappling pedigrees and tactical blueprints.