Ben Vickers, coach of welterweight king Jack Della Maddalena, recently spoke to Submission Radio about how recruiting top BJJ ace Craig Jones helped prepare the Australian UFC champion for Islam Makhachev at UFC 322. Vickers would open about Craig Jones‘ Role in the training camps with Jack Della Maddalena.

“Jack’s cardio is exceptional. His power is exceptional. I like the fight, I really do. Jack’s cardio, as we saw, Belal’s reputedly the best cardio in the UFC and Jack out-cardioed him. Belal was more tired than Jack towards the end of the fight. The confidence Jack gets from having Craig, the second best grappler in the world, self-confessed, in his camp… Craig says himself, he picks things up from Jack all the time. The confidence from having Craig sharpens up the grappling side of things.”

Craig Jones may be the key to unlocking all of this.

Jones has been somewhat of a provocateur throughout his career, as seen in his recent debate with Mikey Musemeci. His feud with Gordon Ryan and his overall ability to stay relevant in the world of BJJ and MMA. By developing training relationships with fellow Australians, Alexander Volkanovski and Jack Della Maddalena. Should the brilliant troll help JDM defend his title against the dominant lightweight champion and pound-for-pound king, Islam Makhachev, it may cement his legacy as one of the best BJJ coaches in MMA history and rival the great John Danaher.