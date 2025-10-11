Flyweight Fireworks Lucas Rocha Schools Stewart Nicoll – UFC Rio Highlights
Lucas Rocha pieced up Stewart Nicoll for all three rounds at UFC Rio.
In the first round Rocha was leading the dance in the striking exchanges encouraging the hometown crowd. Midway through the first Nicoll initiated a grappling sequence with a takedown however it did not stop Rocha as he landed a flush uppercut against the cage with a minute remaining but Nicoll managed to survive the round.
The second round proved similar to the first with Rocha showing a clear advantage on the feet, the takedown attempts from Nicole proved unsuccessful and were stuffed continuously. The Australian flyweight battled on through and again survived to hear the bell.
The domination continued in Round 3 with the pair of flyweights styling out with exotic kicks and shots. Rocha really flaunted to his home town crowd as he cruised through to the decision victory over a tough determined opponent.
Official Result: Lucas Rocha def. Stewart Nicoll via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)