Flyweight Fireworks Lucas Rocha Schools Stewart Nicoll – UFC Rio Highlights

Lucas Rocha pieced up Stewart Nicoll for all three rounds at UFC Rio.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – OCTOBER 11: (L-R) Stewart Nicoll of Solomon Islands punches Lucas Rocha of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Farmasi Arena on October 11, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

In the first round Rocha was leading the dance in the striking exchanges encouraging the hometown crowd. Midway through the first Nicoll initiated a grappling sequence with a takedown however it did not stop Rocha as he landed a flush uppercut against the cage with a minute remaining but Nicoll managed to survive the round.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – OCTOBER 11: (R-L) Stewart Nicoll of Solomon Islands punches Lucas Rocha of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Farmasi Arena on October 11, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

The second round proved similar to the first with Rocha showing a clear advantage on the feet, the takedown attempts from Nicole proved unsuccessful and were stuffed continuously. The Australian flyweight battled on through and again survived to hear the bell.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – OCTOBER 11: (L-R) Lucas Rocha of Brazil takes down Stewart Nicoll of Solomon Islands in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Farmasi Arena on October 11, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

The domination continued in Round 3 with the pair of flyweights styling out with exotic kicks and shots. Rocha really flaunted to his home town crowd as he cruised through to the decision victory over a tough determined opponent.

Official Result: Lucas Rocha def. Stewart Nicoll via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Check Out Highlights From Lucas Rocha vs Stewart Nicoll at UFC Rio