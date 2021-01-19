The manager of Conor McGregor, Audie Attar, has claimed that Floyd Mayweather would decline a rematch against either Conor McGregor or Manny Pacquiao over fears he would lose.

Mayweather fought against Pacquiao in May 2015, a fight in which Floyd won via unanimous decision. He also fought against the former UFC double champion in 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena where he won via 10th round stoppage. However, given that history Attar believes that both McGregor and Pacquiao would beat the undefeated American in a rematch.

Speaking to Dubai Eye 103.8 Sport, Attar said “I do believe [if we see] Conor vs. Floyd again, [McGregor] beats him, I don’t think Floyd ever takes it. He’ll take a Logan Paul. He’ll take the young Japanese fighter he fought previously. I think that’s what he’s going to do. Floyd knows he would lose if he took on either Manny Pacquiao or Conor McGregor.”

Floyd Mayweather has an exhibition bout scheduled against YouTube star Logan Paul on February 20. This fight will be Mayweather’s second exhibition bout since he fought Tenshin Nasukawa in the RIZIN ring in 2018. Mayweather won the fight by first-round knockout.

Conor McGregor returns to action for the first time since January 2020 where he defeated UFC Veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via first round stoppage which earned him a performance of the night bonus. McGregor will have his second career rematch next Saturday against Dustin Poirier at the UFC 257 main event, the event will take place inside the new Etihad Arena where 2000 fans are expected for the fight.

Do you think Conor McGregor would beat Floyd Mayweather in a rematch?