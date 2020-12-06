It looks like we’re set for another big exhibition boxing bout as Floyd Mayweather is seemingly taking on YouTuber Logan Paul.

Mayweather announced the news on social media Sunday evening as his exhibition with Paul is set to take place February 20. It will be available to purchase on Fanmio PPV.

“Super Exhibition Feb. 20, 2021 !!!!Early Bird Special On Sale NOW!!!! @fanmioMore Details Soon. Link in BIO..”

As per the Fanmio website, early pricing is $24.99 for the first million pay-per-view tickets sold. From then on, it will be $39.99 while the price will increase to $59.99 starting December 29. Finally, it will increase to $69.99 starting February 11.

Mayweather and Paul have been slated to fight before but nothing ever became official. Until now.

This will mark Mayweather’s second exhibition bout since his latest retirement from professional boxing in August 2017. “Money” would go on to comfortably defeat Tenshin Nasukawa via first-round TKO in their December 2018 exhibition meeting.

Paul, meanwhile, is yet to earn a win in any form of boxing. The popular YouTuber fought KSI to a draw in their amateur boxing fight before losing a split decision in their September 2019 rematch which marked their debuts in professional boxing.

His brother Jake recently made headlines for his emphatic second-round knockout of Nate Robinson last weekend and has called out the likes of Conor McGregor since.

Logan, meanwhile, has landed the biggest fish of them all in former five-weight boxing champion Mayweather.

What do you make of this exhibition?