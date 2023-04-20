Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather would love to work with combat sports’ hottest free agent, Francis Ngannou.

After nearly two years of negotiations with the UFC, the former heavyweight champion was ultimately released from the company, free to fight wherever he wants, against whoever he wants. Currently, the Cameroonian is still on the market, though recent reports suggest that he is close to signing with Asia-based fight company ONE Championship. Should things fall through between the two parties, ‘Money’ would happily sign ‘The Predator’ to his own organization, Mayweather Promotions.

“I would love to work with him, actually,” Mayweather told BetOnline.ag in a recent interview. “I would love to work with him; I would love to sign him to Mayweather Promotions. Very skilled guy, he was unbelievable from the highlights that I was able to see in MMA. I would like to work with him someday. If he wants to fight one of the top heavyweight guys, he should do it.”

Francis Ngannou is slated to make his professional boxing debut this summer, though no details regarding date, location, or opponent have been revealed. Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn suggested that Anthony Joshua and heavyweight knockout king Deontay Wilder are the current frontrunners hoping to welcome Ngannou into the squared circle.

Floyd Mayweather is EXACTLY who Francis Ngannou needs to make waves in the boxing world 👀 pic.twitter.com/7ui7VhbiOG — Thiccc Boy Studio (@officialthiccc) April 20, 2023

Floyd Mayweather Would Jump at the Opportunity to Train with Francis Ngannou

Asked if he would be interested in showing ‘The Predator’ a few tools of the trade before making his highly anticipated debut, Floyd Mayweather answered without hesitation.

“Absolutely,” Mayweather answered. “It’s gonna take a while…I mean, I can’t say it’s gonna take a while because in the heavyweight division, it takes just one shot. At any weight class, actually, it takes just one shot. So, with his size and his strength and his power, anything can happen…he’s powerful, and with his power and his toughness, he’s able to make some noise in the heavyweight division.”

After scoring his 50th career win over UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2017, Floyd Mayweather officially retired from the pro boxing scene. However, ‘Money’ has remained active, competing in exhibition bouts around the globe. His highest-profile post-retirement fight came in the summer of 2021 when he went eight rounds with social media sensation and WWE Superstar Logan Paul. Mayweather has also made multiple appearances for RIZIN, a Japan-based mixed martial arts promotion.

Would you like to see Floyd Mayweather working alongside Francis Ngannou?