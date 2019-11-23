Floyd Mayweather Wants Pacquiao Rematch, UFC Crossover Fight In 2020

Spread the word!













Floyd Mayweather is coming out of retirement. But it’s not just for one fight. The undefeated boxing legend has two high-profile bouts on his radar for 2020.

Mayweather announced this week that he’d be ending his retirement to come back to the boxing ring, teasing a massive event in conjunction with UFC president Dana White down the road. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Mayweather is eying a rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

The pair first met back in 2015, where Mayweather took a decision victory. Mayweather feels the time for a rematch between himself and his longtime rival is better than ever, as Pacquiao comes off a big win over Keith Thurman. Also, Pacquiao no longer works with Bob Arum, instead working with longtime Mayweather partner Al Haymon.

Mayweather would also like to fight a high-profile UFC star inside the boxing ring. Of course, a rematch with Conor McGregor from their 2017 fight – which Mayweather won via 10th round TKO – would make sense. Talk of a boxing match with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has made the rounds this year as well.

As for when Mayweather wants to fight, “Money” is looking at May and September for his two return fights, back-to-back, with aspirations of fighting inside of the new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas.

What do you think about Mayweather’s plans for 2020?