Floyd Mayweather claims negotiations are at final stage for 2023 rematch with UFC star Conor McGregor

Undefeated former multiple-time boxing world champion, Floyd Mayweather, has claimed that negotiations are in the final stage for a potential rematch against former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor next year – potentially in both a professional, or an exhibition matchup.

First sharing the squared circle in a much-anticipated clash back in August 2017, Mayweather and McGregor headlined a T-Mobile Arena event over the course of 12 scheduled rounds, with Mayweather improving to 50-0 professionally with an eventual tenth round standing TKO win against the Dubliner.

In the time since, however, the duo have been linked with a potential rematch in both professional boxing and professional mixed martial arts, however, recent claims that a rematch was on the cards for next year, was quashed by UFC president, Dana White who cast the re-run into doubt.

Floyd Mayweather claims a rematch with Conor McGregor is in the works

However, Mayweather has since claimed that a second matchup with McGregor is brewing in the background, with negotiations in the final stages for either an exhibition or professional clash in 2023.



“Floyd Mayweather has now declared that a Conor McGregor rematch is in final negotiations to potentially take place in 2023,” Michael Benson tweeted. “He (Floyd Mayweather) said: “We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight, but there’s been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition.””

‼️ Floyd Mayweather has now declared that a Conor McGregor rematch is in final negotiations to potentially take place in 2023. He said: "We don't know if it's going to be an exhibition or a real fight, but there's been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition." [@MailSport] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 21, 2022

Speaking with The Daily Mail, Mayweather also poked fun at McGregor’s power comparing his stature, to that of a YouTuber amid a recent influx into the sport.



“I’m not into fights where I’m going to take any real punishment,” Floyd Mayweather explained. “So guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard such as YouTubers, I don’t really mind colliding with those individuals, but nothing where I’m going to harm myself.”

Set for his next exhibition bout following a recent Abu Dhabi, UAE showdown against former training partner, Don Moore, Mayweather is scheduled to face Mikuru Asakura later this month under the Rizin FF banner.