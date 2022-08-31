Official – Floyd Mayweather books September 25. exhibition boxing match against Mikuru Asakura in Japan

Officially set of his return to Japan following a dominant exhibition knockout win over kickboxer, Tenshin Nasukawa back in 2018, undefeated former world boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather will feature at the Saitama Super Arena on September 25. against mixed martial arts fighter, Mikuru Asakura on a Rizin FF card.

Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing back in 2017 following an eventual 10th round TKO win over former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor in August of that year, ended his decorated career with an unbeaten, 50-0 professional record.

In the time since, Floyd Mayweather has since booked three lucrative exhibition boxing matches against the aforenoted, Nasukawa, as well as a pair of non-scored bouts with both Logan Paul, and former teammate, Don Moore, last year and this annum, respectively.

Linked with another exhibition bout before the close of this year, the Grand Rapids, Michigan veteran will return to the Saitama Super Arena on September 25. as part of a Nobuyuki Sakakibara promoted Rizin FF card – taking on the 16-3(1) featherweight fighter, Asakura.

A one-time featherweight title challenger under the Rizin FF banner, Asakura, the older brother of bantamweight, Kai Asakura, has landed eight total career knockouts during his professional mixed martial arts career, dating back to September 2012. Next month’s outing against Mayweather in Japan will as Asakura’s first inside the squared circle, whilst donning boxing gloves – exhibition or otherwise.

Floyd Mayweather is recognised as one of the best boxers of all time

Argued as the greatest defensive boxer of all time and arguably the best boxer of his generation, Floyd Mayweather, one of the most recognisable combat sports stars in history, has landed notable victories over the likes of Diego Corrales, Jose Luis Castillo, Arturo Gatti, Zab Judah, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Juan Manuel Marquez, Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto, Canelo Alvarez, Marcos Maidana, and Manny Pacquiao.