Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather visits Jerusalem, receives ‘Champion of Israel’ award

Floyd Mayweather received an award for his humanitarian efforts in Israeli-occupied Jerusalem.

The boxing icon, who has publicly supported Israel during the genocide in Gaza, was gifted what appeared to be a diamond-encrusted Kippur for his pro-Israel advocacy while visiting Aish HaTorah and the United Hatzalah headquarters on Tuesday, March 12.

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, who has publicly supported Israel during the genocide in Gaza, has been gifted what appears to be a diamond-encrusted kippur for his pro-Israel advocacy. pic.twitter.com/unoe69tqyi — MintPress News (@MintPressNews) March 12, 2024

“Mayweather was one of the first to support and mobilize his resources in solidarity with the State of Israel,” United Hatzalah stated. “After first sending his private plane to deliver medical equipment to the country to help those injured, Mayweather embarked yesterday on a visit to see and support Israel from up close” (h/t JNS).

During a visit to Aish HaTorah, Mayweather received the organization’s Champion for Israel Award, “a special honor reserved for those who continue to advocate against hate and antisemitism and stand up for Israel,” during a ceremony on Aish’s roof, overlooking the Kotel.

“The rooftop is some of the best real estate in the world,” Mayweather said, per an Aish release. “Aish has welcomed me and my team in Jerusalem before, and it is very exciting to be back. This place is amazing. Everyone should come and visit here.”

Mayweather wore a large Star of David necklace and was noticeably emotional when he met Hatzalah volunteers along with Eli Beer and Eli Pollak, Hatzalah’s president and founder and its CEO respectively.