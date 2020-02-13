Floyd Mayweather Client Makhmud Muradov To Return At UFC 249

Spread the word!













Makhmud Muradov is set to return to action.

The sole mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter client of Floyd Mayweather takes on Karl Roberson in a middleweight matchup at UFC 249 on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York.

“Mach” is undefeated in his UFC career so far with two wins out of two. His most recent victory was a knockout against Trevor Smith in December. Overall, the 30-year-old is on a 13-fight winning streak dating back to 2017.

Roberson, meanwhile, will be looking to make it three in a row. The American is coming off wins over Wellington Turman and Roman Kopylov.

UFC 249 will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

This is how the full UFC 249 card looks as of now:

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson (lightweight title fight)

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Ben Rothwell vs. Gian Villante

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Ciryl Gane

Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy

Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad

Makhmud Muradov vs. Karl Roberson

What do you think of the card?