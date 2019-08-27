Firas Zahabi Rips ‘Pathetic, Sorry Excuse For A Human Being’ Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Firas Zahabi has sounded off on Conor McGregor for his latest incident which involved allegedly punching a man in a bar.

Many in the MMA community have given their takes on it. Now, Zahabi, who is the coach at TriStar Gym in Montreal and trains the legendary Georges St-Pierre, among others, says McGregor’s value is zero for what he has done, and he is a pathetic excuse for a human being. (H/T MMA Mania)

“I don’t care what anybody says, it is indefensible,” Zahabi said. “There is no defense to this except that this guy is a pathetic, sorry excuse for a human being. What a disgusting display. I don’t care how much money you have. I don’t care how famous you are in the world. If this is the type of person you are, your value is zero. Your value is zero.”

Not only does he think McGregor has no value, but he says it is an embarrassment for everyone in MMA and he disgusted a ton of people.

“This is an embarrassment to MMA, an embarrassment to us all,” the coach said. “When the media or people from other sports say MMA people are animals, they’re savage, they’re violent, they’re the barbarians of sports, it’s going to be harder for us to defend.

“I’m sure 99 percent of all Irish people who saw that are disgusted,” Zahabi continued. “99 percent sure his coaching staff are disgusted. Everybody’s disgusted at this thing. He probably thought nobody was filming. We know that when nobody’s looking, McGregor will do the most disgusting acts. Those are his true colors. It’s just purely disgusting. I could not be more disappointed.”

There is no question what McGregor did was terrible. Yet, Zahabi believes that is the real McGregor everyone is seeing and he is very disappointed in him.

What do you make of Zahabi’s comments towards McGregor?