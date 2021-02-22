Firas Zahabi, has predicted the UFC’s newest star Khamzat Chimaev will become champion “sooner or later.”

The TriStar Head coach has also considered a potential match-up between the undefeated Swedish prospect and current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Chimaev burst onto the scene in the summer of 2020. The 26-year-old looked sensational in his UFC debut at middleweight against John Phillips. Ten days later he fought again on ‘Fight Island’. This time he dropped down to welterweight to take on Rhys McKee who he stopped in one round.

In September ‘Borz’ stepped up his level opposition to take on fringe middleweight contender Gerald Meerschaert. Chimaev spectacularly knocked out ‘GM3’ with the first punch the threw in the fight, taking his new found fame to another level.

Chimaev was recently scheduled for his first main event opposite British standout Leon Edwards, which would’ve been another huge step up in level.

Unfortunately for Chimaev, the fight has been scrapped as he continues to deal with the implications of long-term COVID-19. Edwards is now set to face Belal Muhammad on March 13 instead.

All the uncertainty surrounding Chimaev’s health has not dampened Zahabi’s expectations for the youngster who he believes will pick up UFC gold at some point.

The former coach of George St-Pierre made his proclamation when considering a fan question which asked his opinion on a potential fight between Chimaev and Usman.

“I don’t know, it’s a very tough one,” Zahabi said. “I’m still, Khamzat has impressed me very much, I would love to see him do a three-rounder so we can see a lot more of him. I’ve seen him in person, he’s so tall, he looks like a freak athlete, tall, lanky, you see his explosiveness in the octagon, you see how hard he hits. He’s a tremendous contender. Sooner or later, he’s going to be world champion. Will it be against Usman? I don’t know.” (Transcribed by Essentially Sports)

Do you agree with Firas Zahabi? Will Khamzat Chimaev become a champion?