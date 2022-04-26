Against the odds, UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Lemos turned out to be a sleeper hit, with a variety of showcase performances and highlight-reel moments.

Jessica Andrade was able to secure the first standing arm triangle submission finish in UFC history, whilst Claudio Puelles picked up his third kneebar win for the promotion. Charles Jourdain and Marc-André Barriault both also picked up impressive submission victories, whilst the likes of Sergey Khandozhko and Tyson Pedro knocked their opponents out cold.

In the following article, we’ll break down what we at Lowkick MMA believe are the fights to make after UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Lemos.

Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Whilst Jessica Andrade did call out the winner of Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang 2, there is no knowing when either athlete will be in fighting shape once their bout is over, especially considering how the first fight played out.

Instead, a bout with BJJ specialist Mackenzie Dern makes much more sense. Dern recently defeated Tecia Torres in a competitive, and slightly controversial, three-round war. Currently sitting at No.4 in the strawweight rankings, a win over Dern could well place Andrade in the No.1 contender position.

That 🇧🇷 @JessicaMMAPro strength is DIFFERENT.



Jessica Andrade pulls off the FIRST-EVER standing arm triangle submission in UFC history! #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/fs7FYJRTnn — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 24, 2022

Claudio Puelles vs. Mark Madsen

After submitting Clay Guida with a kneebar in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Lemos, Claudio Puelles has found himself on a five-fight winning streak. It is clearly time for the talented Peruvian to begin taking on that next level of opposition and forcing himself into that prestigious lightweight top 15.

Mark Madsen is a fighter in a very similar position, having recently defeated Vinc Pichel at UFC 273. Stylistically, a fight between the two men would be extremely intriguing. Madsen has a smothering wrestling-based game, a product of his time competing in the Olympics. However, in order to utilize this skill set, he would potentially be throwing himself right into danger, as Puelles’ submission grappling is among the most lethal in the division.

Maycee Barber vs. The Winner of Erin Blanchfield and JJ Aldrich

Whilst injuries and some slightly less than stellar performances have somewhat taken away the hype behind Maycee Barber, her performance at UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Lemos proved she is still very much a comeptetior in the women’s flyweight division. Barber dominated talented grappler Montana De La Rosa over three rounds, with her clinch work being particularly impressive.

Barber’s division is relatively booked up right now, so she will likely have to take the winner of one of the scheduled bout. A fight that would make a lot of sense for Barber would be against the winner of Erin Blanchfield and JJ Aldrich, both rising prospects who sit in similar positions to Barber in the rankings.

Blanchfield will likely be the favorite to win her fight with Aldrich, and with good reason. The young prospect has looked nothing short of sensation so far in her UFC career.

Charles Jourdain vs. Edson Barboza

Charles Jourdain’s submission stoppage over Lando Vannata was especially impressive considering many believed it would be Vannata who would have the grappling advantage in this fight. Whilst it was Vannata who initiated the takedown, Jourdain was quick to react, locking up a tight guillotine that quickly had his opponent tapping.

Jourdain took to the mic and respectfully called out Edson Barboza. There doesn’t seem any reason not to book this fight, with Jourdain rising in the rankings and Barboza struggling as of late. It would be the perfect prospect vs. veteran matchup that would determine just how far Jourdain can go in this 145lb division.

Picks for the rest of UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Lemos

Amanda Lemos vs. Luana Pinheiro

Clay Guida vs. Rick Glenn

Montana De La Rosa vs. Gillian Robertson

Lando Vannata vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Marc-André Barriault vs. Puna Soriano

Jordan Wright vs. Abu Azaitar

Sergey Khandozhko vs. Jack Maddalena

Tyson Pedro vs. Alonzo Menifield

Aoriqileng vs. Chad Anheliger

Preston Parsons vs. Mike Malott

Phillipe Lins vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Dean Barry vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Time will tell if the UFC agrees with these picks.

What fights would you like to see made following UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Lemos?

