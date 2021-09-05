Khalil Rountree Jr. seems to have saved his UFC career with an impressive win last night.

The light-heavyweight fighter was riding two losses into his bout with Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Vegas 36.

Rountree dominated the fight from the first bell. The 31-year-old put the pressure on his opponent and landed often in the first round. Bukauskas seemed to have weathered the early storm and was working his way back into the fight in round two before he suffered a gruesome TKO loss.

The Lithuanian-born Londoner ate a nasty oblique kick that twisted his knee in the wrong direction. Bukauskas fell to the mat with an audible scream of pain. Rountree walked away with his first UFC win since 2019.

Post-fight he took to social media to wish his opponent a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, other fighters reacted to the kick and some even called for it to be banned.

Sending positive thoughts for my opponent Modestas Bukauskas. 🙏🏿



I hope he heals up quickly.

He will be back.



Thanks for the support. I needed that win.

👊🏿 — Khalil Rountree (@KhalilRoundtree) September 4, 2021

That was cool AF! Back n forth fight but Paddy comes out on top! #UFCVegas36 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 4, 2021

Yo! That was crazy man! Very interested to hear what the full injury report on that knee/leg is. #UFCVegas36 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 4, 2021

Agreed,

this strike should be illegal.

It is a career ender.

Who can we talk to about this? @ufc



This in now way is a knock on Rountree. His performance and execution was great to watch.

But this strike should be addressed. https://t.co/KnKI0BBPSr — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) September 5, 2021

Ahhh that technique should be banned that’s career changing — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 4, 2021

That's exactly why that shit shouldn't be allowed!!! Hoe shit!!!#UFCVegas36 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 4, 2021

I don’t care if I’m unpopular for this but that bullshit kick should be banned. — Vinc Pichel 🇺🇸 (@FromHellPichel) September 4, 2021

Shit!! That hurt !! I hate those strikes. Those are career threatening 🤦🏾‍♂️ #UFCVegas36 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 4, 2021

Omg no 😳 that’s how my knee looked! Shit shit shit. Literally sick to my stomach. #UFCVegas36 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 4, 2021

Lamest strike in the game! — Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) September 4, 2021

Bad form. Def legal, but bad karma https://t.co/wlRkldoeeW — Nik “The Carny” Lentz (@NikLentz) September 4, 2021

What do you think of oblique kicks? Should they be banned in MMA?