Khalil Rountree Jr. seems to have saved his UFC career with an impressive win last night.
The light-heavyweight fighter was riding two losses into his bout with Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Vegas 36.
Rountree dominated the fight from the first bell. The 31-year-old put the pressure on his opponent and landed often in the first round. Bukauskas seemed to have weathered the early storm and was working his way back into the fight in round two before he suffered a gruesome TKO loss.
The Lithuanian-born Londoner ate a nasty oblique kick that twisted his knee in the wrong direction. Bukauskas fell to the mat with an audible scream of pain. Rountree walked away with his first UFC win since 2019.
Post-fight he took to social media to wish his opponent a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, other fighters reacted to the kick and some even called for it to be banned.
What do you think of oblique kicks? Should they be banned in MMA?