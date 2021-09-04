UFC light heavyweight striker, Khalil Rountree Jr. is back in the winner’s enclosure following a two-fight skid — stopping former Cage Warriors kingpin, Modestas Bukauskas with a nasty second round technical knockout after landing a debilitating oblique kick on the main card of UFC Vegas 36.

Exploding early and often in the opening round, an uber-aggressive, Rountree Jr. closed the distance on cue and appeared to have broken the nose of Bukauskas with his boxing before the close of the first frame.

Trudging through with nasty leg kicks to the thigh of Bukauskas, the 31-year-old Californian drew a massive reaction from the Lithuanian with an oblique kick to his left knee half way through the second round, as the latter immediately reverted to the Octagon canvas as referee, Herb Dean stopped the fight.

Below, catch the highlights from Rountree Jr.’s sixth knockout win.

