Fighter Who Foiled Robbery Attempt Returns At UFC 235

The UFC women’s strawweight contender who foiled a would-be robber in her native Brazil has her UFC return set.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported today that Polyana Viana will fight Hannah Cifers at March 2’s UFC 235 pay-per-view from Las Vegas:

Another fight added to UFC 235 on March 2: Strawweight Polyana Viana, who was just in the news for thwarting a robbery attempt in Rio de Janeiro, will face Hannah Cifers, per Dana White. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 9, 2019

Viana was last seen losing a decision to JJ Aldrich at last August’s UFC 227. She won her previous bout, submitting Maia Kahaunaele-Stevenson via rear-naked choke in her UFC debut at UFC Fight Night 125. Viana has an overall record of 10-2.

The Brazilian contender recently made headlines by thwarting a criminal in Rio de Janeiro. A man snuck up beside her and attempted to steal her phone. She hit him with a combination of punches and a kick before securing a chokehold to keep him captive until police arrived. The story made national news. UFC President Dana White also touted her story on social media.

She’ll meet another young contender in Cifers, who lost her UFC debut to the touted Maycee Barber at November’s UFC Fight Night 139. Cifers holds a record of 8-2.

With the addition of Viana vs. Cifers, UFC 235 continues to expand into arguably the most stacked card of the New Year. The event will be headlined by Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight title fight. You can check out its current lineup here.