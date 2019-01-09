UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Current Fight Card

UFC 235 is shaping up to be a blockbuster card. With two championship fights slated for the PPV, the first event in Las Vegas of 2019 is going to be a doozy.

Jones will defend his light heavyweight title against the No. 3-ranked Smith in the evening’s main event. This is a quick turnaround for “Bones” who has only had two official results in the last two years. Of course, the main event is contingent on Jones getting licensed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on January 29th.

As for Smith, he had a banner year in 2018. After starting the year off with a loss to Thiago Santos, Smith subsequently went on a three-fight win streak that has catapulted “Lionheart” all the way to a title shot.

The co-main event will see the welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defend his title against Kamaru Usman. This fight comes as a bit of a surprise to both fans and former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.

Surging featherweight prospect Zabit Magomedsharipov will also make his Octagon return at the event against veteran Jeremy Stephens.

Although UFC 235 still looks to have room for a few more fight bookings, for now, this is what is on tap for the first PPV event in Las Vegas of 2019.

Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith

Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman

Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz

Holly Holm vs. Aspen Ladd

Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler

Jeremy Stephens vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Misha Cirkunov

Macy Chiasson vs. Gina Mazany

Diego Sanchez vs. Mickey Gall

Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang