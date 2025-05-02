Fight Week Odds Updated: Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones – UFC Fight Night

Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones at UFC Des Moines is a classic crossroads matchup between a seasoned veteran and a surging contender, each with something significant to prove.

Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones – Odds

The odds for Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones have consistently favored Jones as the clear favorite leading up to the fight. As of the latest updates, Mason Jones is around a -575 favorite, meaning you would need to bet $575 to win $100 on him, while Jeremy Stephens is a +425 underdog, so a $100 bet would win $425 if he pulls off the upset.

These odds have reflected the consensus among sportsbooks recommended by Cardplayer.com, from the start: Jones is younger, fresher, and has shown better recent form, while Stephens, despite his knockout power and experience, is seen as past his prime and returning after a long absence from UFC competition. The odds have only grown in Jones’ favor as the fight approaches, and the consensus pick is Mason Jones by second-round TKO or a dominant decision

Mason Jones is favored to win by KO/TKO at +110 and by decision at +240, while Stephens by KO is a much longer shot at +500. Most experts expect the fight to go past the halfway mark, with the “over 1.5 rounds” bet set at -205 and the “over 2.5 rounds” at +100, suggesting a likelihood of a competitive fight that doesn’t end instantly.

The reasoning is that Mason Jones’ pace, volume, and ability to mix in takedowns will wear down Stephens, who may have early moments but is expected to fade as the fight goes on. Jeremy Stephens’ best chance is to land a big punch early, but if Jones sticks to his game plan-using his reach, speed, and well-rounded skills-he should be able to control the fight.

Mason Jones, a 30-year-old Welsh lightweight, is making his own return to the UFC after three years away. He’s rebuilt his momentum with a four-fight win streak in the UK’s Cage Warriors promotion.

The stakes are high for both men. For Stephens, it’s a chance to cap his storied career with a triumphant homecoming. For Jones, it’s about reestablishing himself as a legitimate contender in the UFC’s lightweight division. The styles suggest an action-packed fight: Stephens brings raw power and experience, while Jones offers pace, versatility, and hunger to prove himself. The narrative is one of old guard versus new blood, with Stephens fighting for legacy and Jones fighting for his future.