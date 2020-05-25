Fight Island No Longer Needed As U.S. Opens Borders For Foreign Athletes

Spread the word!













Dana White’s ‘Fight Island’ may no longer be needed due to the fact America appears to be ready to open up its borders for foreign athletes. The UFC BOSS has been working away for several weeks to find an alternative venue to host events for his international fighters who have been barred entry to the United States during the ongoing pandemic.

In April White announced he had secured a private island and planned to host fights on it. Last week White said ‘Fight Island’ is almost ready to go and will host events several events in June. Now though, it appears all of his efforts may have been for nothing. A recent announcement from Homeland Security appears to have given the green light for foreign athletes to begin travelling to the U.S to compete in sporting events. Yesterday a statement was released on the DHS website, it read.

“In support of the Trump Administration’s reopening of the economy, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf signed an order that exempts certain foreign professional athletes who compete in professional sporting events organized by certain leagues, including their essential staff and their dependents, from proclamations barring their entry into the U.S.”

“Professional sporting events provide much needed economic benefits, but equally important, they provide community pride and national unity,” said Acting Secretary Wolf in the same release. “In today’s environment, Americans need their sports. It’s time to reopen the economy and it’s time we get our professional athletes back to work.”

“The order, signed on May 22, 2020, states that it is in the national interest to except aliens who compete in professional sporting events organized by certain professional sporting groups, including their professional staff, team and league leadership, spouses, and dependents, from entry restrictions laid out in Proclamations 9984, 9992, 9993, and 9996.”

Do you think Dana White will still host events on ‘Fight Island’?