Dana White Planning ‘Three Or Four’ Cards For ‘Fight Island’

Ever since the announcement of ‘Fight Island‘ following the cancellation of UFC 249 on April 18th, many UFC fans and athletes have been dying for more info. Where is the Island? When will it be ready? Can I fight?

In an interview with Jon Anik on ESPN, Dana gave us all a much needed update on the current status of ‘Fight Island’ stating that the Island will most likely be ready for events from June. Ever since the coronavirus outbreak, Dana White has been moving heaven and hell to keep sports entertainment going. This ultimately led to Dana and UFC co-owner Ari Emanuel purchasing a private island where they could host UFC events.

The island would not only allow athletes to compete without any risk of contracting the virus but would also have training facilities much like the UFC Performance Institute. This would allow the athletes to train and do their weight cut on the island, making the process as efficient and practical as possible. (H/T Mmafighting.com)

Until this Friday, this was all the information we had surrounding ‘Fight Island’ forcing Anik to ask the question that’s been on everyone’s lips…

“Where is ‘Fight Island’?”

“Literally this morning I was driving to work and I was talking to Ari and Ari goes ‘how many people a day ask you where ‘Fight Island’ is?’ cause I guess people are blowing him up asking him where ‘Fight Island’ is,” White answered. “People are very intrigued about ‘Fight Island’ and I’m excited for it.

“Right now, we’re looking at June and we’re literally going to knock out three or four fights there in a month. I’m going to stay on the island for a month. I’m going to go stay there. I’ll probably be there the whole month of July.”

With there not being any official cards announced for June other than that of UFC 250 (set to take place in Los Vegas on the 6th June), many are suggesting that a potential flyweight match up between Paige VanZant and Amanda Ribas could be one of the many fights that’ll take place on ‘Fight Island’.

Well, with the recent success of the three Jacksonville fight nights, I think it’s safe to say, we are all hungry for more fights.

Who would most like to see compete on ‘Fight Island’?